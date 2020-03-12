9 shot Wednesday in Chicago

Nine people were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.

The day’s latest shooting left a 70-year-old man injured in South Austin on the West Side.

The man was shot in the leg about 11:35 p.m. in the 600 block of South Cicero Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Police sources said the 70-year-old was involved in a “minor traffic accident” just before getting shot. He allegedly struck another vehicle, argued with the vehicle’s driver and was shot while trying to flee.

Less than an hour prior, a man was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The man, 38, was outside about 10:50 p.m. in the 11600 block of South State Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the arm, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Earlier in the evening, a 16-year-old girl was shot in Montclare on the Northwest Side.

The girl was in the back seat of a Ford SUV about 9:25 p.m. when someone in a white Nissan shot at the Ford in the 6900 block of West Belden Avenue, police said.

Advertisement

The girl was struck in the right shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. Two suspects were taken into custody.

Two men were shot hours earlier in South Chicago.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert about 7:35 p.m. found the men, 38 and 40 years old, shot in the 7900 block of South Escanaba Avenue, police said.

The 40-year-old had been struck multiple times and also had a broken leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The 38-year-old was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shin, police said. He was in good condition.

A man was critically wounded Wednesday afternoon after being shot in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was in a vehicle about 3:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Stony Island Avenue when someone approached, pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said. He was struck in the groin and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 21-year-old woman was critically wounded earlier in the afternoon after being shot in Englewood on the South Side.

The woman was sitting in a car at 1:33 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Shields Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot at her, according to police. The woman was hit in the head and taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Wednesday morning, a 19-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in Burnside.

He was on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street about 9:40 a.m. when a red car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The driver exited and started shooting at the man, then drove away, police said. The man was shot in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a man was wounded while exiting his vehicle in West Garfield Park.

The 29-year-old told authorities he was getting out of a vehicle about 5 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street when someone walked up and shot him in the left leg, according to police.

He showed up at Loretto Hospital on his own before being transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Wednesday’s shootings come a day after four people were shot, two of them fatally, in Chicago.