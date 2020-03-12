70-year-old man shot in South Austin after fleeing minor crash

A 70-year-old man was shot Thursday after getting into a car accident, arguing with the other driver and trying to run away from the scene in South Austin on the West Side.

The man was shot in the leg about 11:35 p.m. in the 600 block of South Cicero Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Police sources said the man was involved in a “minor traffic accident” just before getting shot. He allegedly struck another vehicle, argued with the vehicle’s driver and was shot while trying to flee.

Neither vehicle was heavily damaged in the crash, police said, and no other injuries were reported.

The shooter is not in custody, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.