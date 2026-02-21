Two teens arrested after stolen car pursuit, loaded gun recovered in Aurora: police

The Brief Aurora police arrested two 17-year-olds Friday after a brief pursuit of a stolen Kia Sportage ended when the vehicle got stuck in a field and both suspects fled on foot. Officers recovered a stolen, loaded .40 caliber handgun from one teen, who faces weapons and fleeing charges, while the second teen was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting police. Police say the case highlights the dangers of stolen vehicles and illegal firearms, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Two 17-year-olds were arrested and charged on Friday after police found a stolen, loaded firearm inside a stolen car, according to Aurora Police.

What we know:

Around 11:00 p.m., officers received an alert that a stolen blue Kia Sportage had entered Aurora traveling south on Farnsworth Avenue.

Police found the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the car fled the scene, starting a brief pursuit. The vehicle became stuck in an open field near Fifth Avenue and Hill Avenue, where both occupants got out of the car and fled on foot.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old from Bensenville and recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun that had been reported stolen in Round Lake Beach.

With the help of other county departments, a second 17-year-old, from Addison, was caught and arrested in the 300 block of Kendall Street.

The Bensenville teen has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing police, and resisting police. The other teen has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting police.

What they're saying:

"This incident highlights the serious danger posed by stolen vehicles and illegally possessed firearms in our community.", said Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas. "When stolen cars and stolen, loaded weapons are involved, the risk to residents and responding officers increases significantly."

What's next:

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Aurora Police Department's Investigation Division at 630-256-5500.