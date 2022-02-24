90 percent of Illinois school districts have reported teacher shortages

Nearly 90 percent of school districts in Illinois have reported a teacher shortage problem, and even more districts fear that the crisis will only worsen in the years to come.

On Thursday, members of the Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus laid out their plan to tackle the school staffing crunch, starting by increasing the number of days that retired and substitute teachers can work in the classrooms.

Proposed legislation would also waive application fees for substitute teachers during a state declared public health crisis.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Lawmakers across the state say there are more than 4,100 unfilled positions in Illinois.

"There's a great deal of uncertainty and fear in our schools and this bill looks to calm fears and show teachers, parents and teachers across the state that help is indeed on the way," said Sen. Doris Turner.

Advertisement

According to the National Education Association, 55 percent of educators say they're ready to leave the profession earlier than planned.