90-year-old great-grandmother graduates from Northern Illinois University
article
DEKALB, Ill. - Sunday was a big day for Joyce DeFauw, 90… she finally graduated from college.
DeFauw started at Northern Illinois University in 1951, but fell a few semesters short of graduating.
In 2019, she returned to school and finished her degree through online classes. Her family gave her a computer and she attended from her nursing home.
DeFauw graduated with a bachelor's degree in General Studies.
DeFauw is the mother of 9 children, 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She lives in a retirement home in Geneseo.