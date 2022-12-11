90-year-old great-grandmother graduates from Northern Illinois University

article

Sunday was a big day for Joyce DeFauw, 90… she finally graduated from college.

DeFauw started at Northern Illinois University in 1951, but fell a few semesters short of graduating.

In 2019, she returned to school and finished her degree through online classes. Her family gave her a computer and she attended from her nursing home.

DeFauw graduated with a bachelor's degree in General Studies.

DeFauw is the mother of 9 children, 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She lives in a retirement home in Geneseo.