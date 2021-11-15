911 operators, other police staff honored in Chicago: 'They're angels'

We do not often see the people answering our 911 calls or those guiding police on their radios, but several were honored on Monday.

Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Junior attended the ceremony at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) to honor several call takers and dispatchers. They worked together to send back-up and important medical information the day Yanez was injured and his partner Ella French was killed in August.

"It's my honor to be here. They held themselves very professional and they kept it cool and when I listen to the 911 call, it's touching for me. But ya know, Keith's voice was calm and collective," Yanez said.

Keith Thornton is the Chicago police communications coordinator.

"Ya know, we're just human beings and we're gonna have our emotions kick in, but I knew I had to try to be that voice of calm so that the officers out there who were going through that hell could calm it down and try to do the best that they could, which they did," said Thornton.

Also honored were several colleagues who helped revive an OEMC employee who had a heart attack at work.

