Man sitting in Range Rover carjacked on Rush Street

A 29-year-old man was carjacked as he sat in his parked Range Rover on Rush Street on the Near North Side early Thursday.

Chicago police say four armed men approached the man while he was sitting in his black 2020 Range Rover in the 500 block of North Rush about 1:45 a.m.

The group allegedly displayed guns and ordered the man to exit his vehicle. The man complied and the carjackers fled in the SUV in an unknown direction, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Advertisement

No injures reported from the incident and no arrests have been made.