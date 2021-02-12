‘A beer for Kim’: Brewery raises money for mother paralyzed during a carjacking in Aurora

A mother of two who was paralyzed during a carjacking is now getting some help from a southwest suburban brewery.

Customers stood in line today to buy "A Beer for Kim," with all the proceeds being donated to the paralyzed mom.

Most of the people in line at Werk Force Brewing in Plainfield have never met Kim Weibring, but felt the need to help.

Weibring, a 47-year-old mom of two young boys, was eating outside a Wendy’s in Aurora last month when she was carjacked.

One of the suspects pulled her out of the car and shot her in the back, severing her spine.

"Kim is permanently paralyzed from the waist down. However, she’s a fighter and she will continue to fight. But she will need support basically from now on," said John Reincke, Kim’s stepfather.

Kim is a fan of Werk Force Brewing and a friend of the owner, which inspired the team to take action and raise some beer money.

"The next morning, we came in the brewery, got the guys brewing the beer, put the news out we were doing anything we can to take care of her," said Nick Cata of Werk Force Brewing.

A Beer for Kim is a West Coast IPA, her favorite style. It includes a link to her GoFundMe page which has already raised more than $200,000.

"She’s so intent on getting out of there, being able to do as much as she can, especially for her boys," said Reincke.

By mid-afternoon Friday, all 40 cases had sold out, with one exception.

"We have some set aside specifically for her too. So she will have her share," said Cata.