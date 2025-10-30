Aaliyah Rodriguez: Search for missing Chicago teen passes two-month mark

The Brief Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to find 15-year-old Aaliyah Rodriguez, who has been missing since Aug. 27 from the 3600 block of North Lotus Avenue. Rodriguez is described as 5-foot-2 with brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a blue Aspira shirt, blue jeans and gray and white Nike shoes.



The search for a missing Chicago teen has just passed the two-month mark and police are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

What we know:

Aaliyah Rodriguez, 15, was reported missing Aug. 27 from the 3600 block of North Lotus Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She is described as 5-foot-2 with brown eyes and black hair.

Pictured is Aaliyah Rodriguez, 15. (Chicago PD )

Police said she was last seen wearing a blue Aspira shirt, blue jeans and gray and white Nike shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on Rodriguez's whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago Police Area 5 Detective Division at 312-746-6554.