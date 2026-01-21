Expand / Collapse search

A$AP Rocky brings ‘Don’t be Dumb’ world tour to United Center

January 21, 2026
CHICAGO - Hip-hop superstar and fashion icon, A$AP Rocky is bringing his Don’t Be Dumb World Tour to Chicago this spring. 

What we know:

The 42-date tour follows Rocky’s first full-length album in eight years and will make a stop at the United Center May 27, 2026. 

Tickets go on general sale Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. with artist presales and Cash App card member presales starting as early as Jan. 21. 

More details can be found on ASAPRocky.com

