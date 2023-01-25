Abandoned dog found with handwritten note reunites with owner

article

An animal shelter has reunited an abandoned dog after she was found with a handwritten note.

The McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tennesee, said Lilo arrived at the shelter when a good Samaritan found her wandering with her leash and the note.

"My name is Lilo," the note read. "Please love me. My mom can’t keep me and is homeless with two kids. She tried her best but can’t get help. I cost too much for her. She really loves me and I’m a great dog and love to be loved on. Please don’t abuse me."

In a Facebook post, the shelter wrote back to the mother.

"We are so sorry that you had to make the decision to leave her behind," the shelter posted. "We know many folks are struggling to care for their pets right now. We know how hard it must be to give up an animal you so clearly loved because you can’t provide the care she needs. We understand."

The shelter said the dog is safe and is currently being loved by staff and volunteers as they try to find her a home.

However, the shelter had hoped the pet owner will return to reclaim the dog and get whatever help is needed.

"Lilo definitely misses you, and we would like nothing more than to see her go back to the family she loves," the shelter said.

At the same time, the shelter is urging people not to abandon their pets, as it is illegal and should never be an option.

"While we understand what and why Lilo’s mom did what she did, we wish that she had come to us first for resources and help," the shelter said. "We’re here to help and we want to see people and their pets stay together, no matter the circumstance."

On Tuesday, the shelter provided an update.

"We have an incredible update about Lilo to share with you all....her owner has been found!" the shelter posted, adding that it cannot provide details about the reunion.

"We are actively working with the family to set them up with a safe haven, shelter, and resources to stay together and tackle homelessness," the post read

