Abolish ICE, Chance the Scraper: 25 finalists announced for Chicago's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

By Lauren Westphal
Published  February 1, 2026 3:11pm CST
Chicago
    • Chicago revealed 25 finalists for its annual "You Name a Snowplow" contest.
    • Residents can vote for up to six names at Chicagoshovels.org by Feb. 14.
    • Winning names go on plows, with prizes for submitters and a spotlight on winter road operations.

CHICAGO - The 25 finalists for Chicago's annual "You Name a Snowplow" contest have been announced. Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Department of Streets and Sanitation announced the list of the fourth annual contest on Sunday.

Next up – Chicagoans can vote for up to six names at Chicagoshovels.org by Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

Finalists:

  1. Abolish ICE
  2. Blizzard of Oz
  3. Buckingham Plowntain
  4. Caleb Chilliams
  5. Chance the Scraper
  6. Cheryl Scott Warned You About This
  7. Daniel Brrrnham
  8. Derrick Froze
  9. Italian Ice Breaker
  10. Its Time for the Plowcolator
  11. Joffrey Plowlet
  12. Kevin McPlowister
  13. Live, Laugh, Plow
  14. Minnie Minosnow
  15. Monty the Piping Plower
  16. Mueve La Nieve (Move the Snow)
  17. Mustard, Snow Ketchup
  18. Plow it Through the Garden
  19. Plowasaurus Sue
  20. Plowin 6-7 Inches
  21. Pope Frio XIV
  22. Stephen Coldbert
  23. Svencoolie
  24. This isn't Florida
  25. Urbs in Hortsnow

"Chicagoans have once again displayed their unmatched creativity and civic pride in submitting names for this year’s contest," said DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard. "We are grateful to the community for engaging with us, and we encourage all residents to submit votes for the top six names."

Once the public has chosen the names, each snowplow will get its own sign, and every resident who submitted a winning name will be offered a photo opportunity with the newly named snowplow along with some Chicago city swag.

With more than 9,400 miles of roadway to manage, DSS has a fleet of over 300 salt spreaders with more than 400,000 tons of salt to keep Chicago roads safe this winter. Check out the City's plow tracker to find a plow near you.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the City of Chicago.

