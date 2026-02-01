Abolish ICE, Chance the Scraper: 25 finalists announced for Chicago's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

The Brief Chicago revealed 25 finalists for its annual "You Name a Snowplow" contest. Residents can vote for up to six names at Chicagoshovels.org by Feb. 14. Winning names go on plows, with prizes for submitters and a spotlight on winter road operations.



The 25 finalists for Chicago's annual "You Name a Snowplow" contest have been announced. Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Department of Streets and Sanitation announced the list of the fourth annual contest on Sunday.

Next up – Chicagoans can vote for up to six names at Chicagoshovels.org by Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

Finalists:

Abolish ICE Blizzard of Oz Buckingham Plowntain Caleb Chilliams Chance the Scraper Cheryl Scott Warned You About This Daniel Brrrnham Derrick Froze Italian Ice Breaker Its Time for the Plowcolator Joffrey Plowlet Kevin McPlowister Live, Laugh, Plow Minnie Minosnow Monty the Piping Plower Mueve La Nieve (Move the Snow) Mustard, Snow Ketchup Plow it Through the Garden Plowasaurus Sue Plowin 6-7 Inches Pope Frio XIV Stephen Coldbert Svencoolie This isn't Florida Urbs in Hortsnow

"Chicagoans have once again displayed their unmatched creativity and civic pride in submitting names for this year’s contest," said DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard. "We are grateful to the community for engaging with us, and we encourage all residents to submit votes for the top six names."

Once the public has chosen the names, each snowplow will get its own sign, and every resident who submitted a winning name will be offered a photo opportunity with the newly named snowplow along with some Chicago city swag.

With more than 9,400 miles of roadway to manage, DSS has a fleet of over 300 salt spreaders with more than 400,000 tons of salt to keep Chicago roads safe this winter. Check out the City's plow tracker to find a plow near you.