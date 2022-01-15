Activists call for more charges against Jason Van Dyke, protest early release

Community leaders want former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke federally charged instead of leaving prison early.

On Saturday, community leaders called on the U.S. state's attorney to file civil rights charges against the Van Dyke.

He shot and killed 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014, claiming the boy was a threat.

Among the activists demanding the shutdown are William Calloway, the person who fought for the video of Van Dyke shooting McDonald to be released to the public.

Calloway is calling on local unions to stop CTA trains and buses in protest of Van Dyke's early release.

"This is a direct slap into the face of the Black community. This is a direct slap into the face of those allies of the Black community and all those who have been fighting for justice. and police reform, not just in the city of Chicago but nationwide," Calloway said.

Van Dyke was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison after being convicted back in 2018 on second-degree murder and aggravated battery charges.

He will have served a little over three years.