Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed

The cause of death for actor Leslie Jordan has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner.

Officials say Jordan, 67, died from sudden cardiac dysfunction.

The "Call me Kat" actor died on October 24 after his car crashed near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash. He died at the scene.

Jordan won a primetime Emmy in 2006 for his performance as Beverly Leslie in the TV show "Will and Grace." He starred as Lonnie Garr in "Hearts Afire," Phil in "Call Me Kat," and played several characters in "American Horror Story."

Jordan became a social media sensation during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, posting humorous videos while in quarantine in his native Tennessee, riffing on music, sometimes dancing, and telling stories about his acting career.