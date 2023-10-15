Actress Suzanne Somers dead at 76

article

Suzanne Somers died on Sunday from breast cancer. She was 76.

"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th," her representative confirmed in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years."

Her representatives added, "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th.

This is a breaking news story. Read more from FOX News Digital