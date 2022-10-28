Ada Brown: Chicago woman reported missing from Southwest Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 29-year-old woman.

Ada Brown was last seen in the 2300 block of West Garfield Boulevard in the Gage Park neighborhood, police said.

Brown may be in mental distress, according to police.

Ada Brown | Chicago Police Department

Brown is described as a Black woman, with black hair and brown eyes. She's 5-foot and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.