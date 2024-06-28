Addison man on parole for murder arrested again, fought with officers, possessed 'switch' handgun: prosecutors

An Addison man on parole for second-degree murder was arrested Thursday after allegedly failing to contact his parole officer and being found in possession of an automatic weapon.

Around 11:10 a.m., authorities were monitoring Edgar Martinez's apartment in the 800 block of S. Addison Road when they saw him leave his home with a backpack and get into an Uber, prosecutors said.

Agents with the United States Marshals Service initiated a traffic stop on the Uber, at which point Martinez allegedly fled on foot, leaving the backpack behind. Martinez was immediately taken into custody after resisting arrest and fighting with the agents, according to prosecutors.

One officer sustained an elbow injury during the apprehension, while another suffered a head injury.

When agents searched Martinez's backpack, they found a loaded Glock 17 9mm handgun with an extended magazine holding 24 rounds and a "switch" that converted the weapon into an automatic, prosecutors said. Agents also recovered 270 grams of cannabis, 55 grams of cannabis flower, and 25 grams of cocaine.

Edgar Martinez

"The allegation that Mr. Martinez, who is currently on parole for second-degree murder and is not legally allowed to possess a firearm, was in possession of a loaded weapon that had been modified to fire as a fully automatic weapon is extremely concerning," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Martinez, 29, was charged with numerous felonies:

One count of unlawful use of a weapon – machine gun (Class X felony)

Two counts of armed violence (Class X felony)

One count of resisting a police officer causing injury (Class 4 felony)

One count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis (Class 3 felony)

One count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony)

He appeared in court Friday morning, and the judge granted the state's motion to keep Martinez in custody pending his trial. He is due back in court on July 22.