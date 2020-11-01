Addison man sentenced to 25 years for 2017 double murder

article

An Addison man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a 2017 double murder in DuPage County.

Jorge L. Vargas, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths Alberto Rios, 20, of Villa Park and Kevin Bustos, 17, of Addison, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

On May 6, 2017, Addison police responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of Elizabeth Drive and Denise Court and found a vehicle crashed into a tree with Rios and Bustos both inside and unresponsive.

The two men were transported to local hospitals and pronounced dead from gunshot wounds, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Prior to the incident, Rios and Vargas got into an argument at an apartment and Rios fired gunshots into the air before leaving, according to the state’s attorney.

Rios then left threatening messages on a mutual friend’s phone, alleging he was going to return to the apartment and kill everyone, prosecutors said.

About 20 to 30 minutes later, Rios came back in a car driven by Bustos and exchanged gunfire with Vargas, who was waiting at a window on the third floor of the building, killing both Rios and Bustos, the state’s attorney said.

Vargas was sentenced to 12.5 years for each count of second-degree murder and will serve both consecutively for a total of 25 years.