Addison man set car on fire feet from apartment building: prosecutors

Bond was set at $500,000 for an Addison man accused of setting an acquaintance's car on fire feet from an occupied apartment building early Wednesday.

Ernesto Hernandez, 34, appeared in bond court Thursday where he is charged with two felony counts of arson, according to a statement from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

The Addison Fire Protection District responded to call of a car fire in the 100 block of South Villa Avenue around 2:30 a.m., prosecutors said.

An investigation revealed Hernandez lit a paper napkin doused in motor oil and threw it through an open window of a 2007 Mazda 3, causing major damage to the vehicle and the nearby apartment building, the statement said.

Ernesto Hernandez (DuPage County states attorneys office)

About 10 hours later, officers conducted a traffic stop on a car occupied by Hernandez as it left the same apartment complex. He was taken into custody without incident after he was identified as the suspect in the fire, prosecutors said.

"To say the allegations against Mr. Hernandez are extremely disturbing would be an understatement," Berlin said. "We are extremely grateful that no innocent people were injured or worse as a result of Mr. Hernandez's alleged actions. I commend the Addison Fire Protection District for their quick response and for their efforts in extinguishing the fire before it spread to either the apartment building or any nearby parked cars."

Hernandez is due to appear in court for arraignment on Aug. 30.