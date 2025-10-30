Addison schools placed in 'secure' status amid nearby police activity

The Brief Police were investigating an ongoing situation Thursday afternoon on East La Porte Drive in Addison. Nearby schools, including Addison Trail High School, were placed in a "secure" status as a precaution. Authorities asked nearby residents to stay indoors and others to avoid the area.



Addison police urged residents to stay indoors Thursday afternoon as officers responded to ongoing activity in a west suburban neighborhood.

What we know:

Police said officers were on the scene in the 200 block of East La Porte Drive for an active situation. The department asked people in the area to shelter in place "as a precaution" and to avoid the neighborhood at this time.

Addison Trail High School confirmed it was placed in a "secure" status due to the nearby police activity. The school said students and staff were safe and that the measure was precautionary. Exterior doors were locked, and visitors were asked not to come to campus.

Additionally, as a precaution, all nine buildings from Addison School District 4 are in a "secure" status for the time being.

"There is currently an ongoing situation with a community member at his home involving the local police. It is a serious situation," the school district said in a Facebook post. "The incident is near Fullerton and Ardmore/ELC… Everyone will remain inside with classes continuing as normal."

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what prompted the emergency response. They said more information would be shared as it becomes available.