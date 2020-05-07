Adorable 5-year-old in tears because he can't marry his mom: "He doesn't understand marriage"

A little boy who loves his mom so much was left in tears after finding out he couldn’t marry her.

In a precious video shared to Instagram by Poodie's mom, the 5-year-old starts off pretty upset after his mom says he can't marry her.

Then the tears begin to flow because his little heart can't take the sad news.

You hear his mom say, “When you get older, you're going to have your own family, you're going to marry somebody."

But that didn’t help calm the little guy, because his rebuttal was, "But I love you the most in the whole wide world."

Cue the sobs because shortly after that, he says she’s breaking his heart!

One person left a comment saying “It's natural for kids to want to marry a parent at that age. They are just trying to convey that they want to keep you forever.”

Another said, “So many kids attribute marriage to the ultimate form of love and forever.”

One thing is for sure, Poodie really loves his mommy and it shows.