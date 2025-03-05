Advocate Children's Hospital reunited with first pediatric heart transplant patient

The Brief Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn held a reunion with its first pediatric heart transplant patient, 15-year-old Nataly Paramo. The hospital has since performed three more pediatric heart transplants and is now a certified pediatric transplant center. Lurie Children’s Hospital was previously the only pediatric heart transplant program in Illinois.



Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn held a reunion of its first pediatric heart transplant patient to kick off its new transplant program.

What we know:

Fifteen-year-old Nataly Paramo reunited with her mother, nurses and doctors for the first time since she was discharged in December.

She was the hospital’s first pediatric heart transplant patient. Since then, the hospital has performed three pediatric heart transplants.

Advocate Children's Hospital is now a certified pediatric transplant hospital.

What they're saying:

Doctors emphasized the importance of pediatric patients maintaining consistency and familiarity with their caregivers during difficult times.

"We know from both a clinical standpoint as well as an emotional one, how important it is that families remain close to home and children are followed by a consistent care team throughout their treatment," said Dr. Frank Belmonte, with Advocate Health.

What's next:

Before Wednesday’s announcement, Lurie Children’s Hospital was the only facility in Illinois offering pediatric heart transplants.