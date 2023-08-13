Aerial footage shows sheer destruction after deadly Hawaii fires across Maui

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources has released shocking video showing the scope of sheer devastation after wildfires raged across Maui last week.

At least 93 people have been killed in the fires , which have become the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history . And while crews continue searching through the charred remains of destroyed buildings and vehicles, officials fear that the death toll will continue to climb.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shared images of destruction from wildfires in Kula, Hawaii. (Hawaii DLNR)

The helicopter video shows smoke still billowing from burned structures and forested areas, as well as charred areas of the hillside as the flames moved closer to buildings.

Many structures are no longer recognizable after the flames tore through the community of Kula , and some parts of the video even show firefighters still working to extinguish hot spots left behind after the fire.

According to officials, at least 16 structures were destroyed by the fire in Kula.

Lahaina reduced to rubble by wildfires

Lahaina , Hawaii, was especially hard hit by the wildfires, as officials estimate more than 5,000 structures were destroyed. A majority of those were residential buildings.

Residents have slowly been able to return but have been forced to wait for hours inside their vehicles parked on the main road into town before entering the area because of curfews that had been in effect.

Those who were able to return were met with scenes of complete devastation. Drone footage shows buildings charred beyond recognition and burned vehicles still on roads, left behind by people trying to escape the deadly advance of the flames.

How you can help victims of the Hawaii fires

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced a new relief program to re-house the thousands who now have no home.

"This means we will be able to get people into hotel rooms, Airbnbs and so on so that they are safe," he said. "Look out for your neighbors. Love them. That's what we will be defined by in the future. How we take care of our ohana (family)."

If you would like to help the people of Lahaina and Maui, check out this page.

