Air and Water Show delayed, 350 flights canceled as thunderstorms strike Chicago

The opening of Sunday’s Air and Water Show has been delayed after thunderstorms pounded the Chicago area Sunday morning.

The show was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. but was pushed back to noon due to lightning in the area, the Chicago Office of Emergency Management said.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area until 1 p.m. but canceled it as skies began to clear.

Nearly 440 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport while 44 have been canceled at Midway Airport, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Flights are delayed by an average of about an hour at O’Hare and about 15 minutes at Midway.

The eastbound entrance to Interstate 290 near Mannheim Road is closed due to the rain, Illinois State Police said.