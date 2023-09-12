AJ Freund: Day 2 in trial against former DCFS workers brings key questions

Two former employees of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services are on trial over the case of five-year-old AJ Freund of Crystal Lake.

The second day of the bench trial of former DCFS workers Carlos Acosta and Andrew Polovin started around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the McHenry County Courthouse.

Both face multiple felony charges.

Acosta and Polovin were the caseworkers assigned to Freund and were fired months after his death in April 2019. Despite horrific living conditions and signs of abuse, Freund was returned to his parents.

Police found the boy's body buried in a shallow grave in a field near Woodstock. His parents have already been convicted in his death.

Shortly after day two of the trial began, the courtroom went into a recess so the state's attorney and defense attorneys could discuss an issue. They then returned just before 11 a.m. before going back into recess until 1:30 p.m.

There are a number of witnesses scheduled to testify, including former DCFS managers.

A judge will decide the fates of the former DCFS workers, who are each charged with endangering the life of a child and reckless conduct.

If convicted of the more serious Class 3 Felony, each will face between two and five years in prison and fines of up to $25,000.

They could also get probation.