AJ Freund’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham, to be sentenced in April

JoAnn Cunningham, who has pleaded guilty to the murder of her 5-year-old son AJ Freund, will be sentenced in April.

She appeared for a hearing Thursday morning, when a judge ordered her sentencing for April 30, according to McHenry County court records.

Cunningham, 36, pleaded guilty last year to first-degree murder after authorities found AJ Freund’s body in a shallow grave in April. AJ’s father, Andrew Freund Sr., has also been indicted on murder charges for his son’s death.

She faces between 20 and 60 years in prison.