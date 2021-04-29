Alderman proposes renaming Lake Shore Drive to honor Chicago’s founder

Lake Shore Drive is the city’s most iconic thoroughfare but one alderman thinks it's time for a name change.

Lake Shore Drive, also called LSD, The Drive, and The Outer Drive, could be renamed after Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, known to be the first non-native settler in Chicago who is crediting with founding the city.

Ald. David Moore (17th) of the South Side, says the road is appealing because it connects both sides of the city and "renaming the outer drive would bring people together in unity through our founding father."

The 17-mile-long road has existed since 1937, has been extended, straightened, maintained and well-used.

The name change, if the city transportation committee approves it and City Council votes for the change, would impact the entirety of the stretch from Hollywood Avenue to 67th Street.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot reportedly is steering the name change to the Chicago Riverwalk. The city already has a bridge, a harbor and a park named after DuSable.

