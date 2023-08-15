Aldi Cares, Northern Illinois Food Bank sending food to Hawaii to help those devastated by wildfires

A big effort was underway in the western suburbs Tuesday night.

More than 700 Aldi workers packed 6,000 disaster boxes in Geneva back in May in case a disaster happened in the U.S.

Three months later, a wildfire started in Hawaii and the two largest ones still aren't contained.

Since the fire started on Aug. 8, over one million pounds of food has been delivered as donations pour in from around the country.

Aldi Cares is adding to that number in partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank and Feeding America — packing up 25,461 pounds of food, which equals 21,217 meals.

"The boxes are full of Aldi-donated nonperishable food — 23 pounds worth. It includes things like crackers, multiple soups and including the paper goods that they would need to consume the food," said Maeven Sipes, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Sipes says they can't restore lives, but they can offer something that money can't buy.

"We're not just providing food, we are providing hope," said Sipes.

Amazon trucks will pick up 41 pallets of food and get it to California. From there, it will be shipped to the Hawaii Food Bank.