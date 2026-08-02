Illinois Sec. of State Alexi Giannoulias launches Chicago mayoral bid

The Brief Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced he will run for mayor of Chicago in 2027. Giannoulias enters the race as one of the top contenders, having amassed a larger campaign war chest than any other announced or likely candidate. He's served as Secretary of State in Illinois since 2023 and will be on the ballot statewide for reelection later this year.



Alexi Giannoulias, the Secretary of State of Illinois, announced he will run for mayor of Chicago next year and is widely seen as one of the top contenders in the race.

He is expected to make the official announcement on Sunday in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, despite him also being on the ballot statewide for reelection this year.

"The hardworking people of Chicago deserve a government that works just as hard as they do," said Giannoulias in a statement. "Chicagoans don’t expect perfection. But they do expect leadership that listens, that rolls up its sleeves to work hard, and that loves this city as much as they do. Leadership that has solved problems and will continue to solve problems."

What we know:

Giannoulias, 50, enters the race as a top-tier candidate in a field that could potentially reach double digits.

That's especially because he sits on a campaign war chest of nearly $22 million, far more than all other candidates as of June 30, according to state campaign finance records.

Giannoulias also came out on top in a recent poll released by the University of Chicago which found that 52% of respondents said they were excited for his mayoral candidacy, the most of any other candidate. He was also the only one to have a majority of respondents say they were excited. The next closest candidate was outgoing Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza with 47%.

The secretary fueled speculation in recent weeks with the release of multiple campaign ads last month, which were ostensibly for his reelection to his statewide office. He's running against Republican nominee Diane Harris, of Joliet.

But many have pointed out that Giannoulias, as a Democrat, is widely expected to be reelected by a large margin in a blue state. In his 2022 race, Giannoulias defeated his GOP opponent by more than 10 percentage points in a year that was better for Republicans nationwide.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias released two campaign ads last month despite being widely expected to sail to reelection in November. The move fueled speculation that he's setting himself up for a run as mayor of Chicago next year. (Alexi Giannoulias YouTube channel)

So many politicos have speculated that Giannoulias' video ads were meant to increase his name recognition ahead of his mayoral bid.

Giannoulias would not be the only candidate for mayor who is on the ballot for another office this November. U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Chicago) is running for what would be his ninth full term in Congress this fall while also running for mayor.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said she is foregoing another term in her statewide office to run for mayor.

Giannoulias has served as Secretary of State since 2023, where he oversees vital agencies like the Department of Motor Vehicles. He previously served as the state’s treasurer from 2007 to 2011.

He unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. Senate in 2010, losing to Sen. Mark Kirk, who served for a term in Washington.

Response from statewide opponent

The other side:

Diane Harris, the Joliet Republican facing Giannoulias in the Secretary of State race this November, released a statement bashing him and saying his mayoral campaign "abandons" the state.

"Abandoning your public responsibilities in August, 2026 to run for another public office after you pledged to voters in December, 2025 that you planned to serve four years as Secretary of State is just wrong. Giannoulias is abandoning his government duties for the full-time job of running for Mayor of Chicago, but he is hollowing out his very politicized government staff to populate his campaign office, starting with his Chief of Staff while he wrestles in the political mud with the other candidates in Chicago for the next six months?

"When you try to do two full-time jobs at the same time, you are destined to fail at both. That's not good for the State of Illinois or the City of Chicago, both of which are currently suffering from a lack of responsible leaders who will create long term solutions to solve decades old problems," said Harris. "Worse still is the prospect of Giannoulias winning the Mayoral election and, if he is re-elected to his state office in a few months, creating a vacancy in the office of Secretary of State which will undoubtedly be filled by some unelected political hack chosen by party insiders in a back room in Springfield."

When is Election Day?

What's next:

Election Day for the first round of voting in the mayoral race is Feb. 23. If no candidate earns a majority of the vote, then a runoff election will be held on April 6.

Candidates are able to begin circulating petitions and will have to submit them to get their name on the ballot by 5 p.m. on Oct. 26.