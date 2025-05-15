All I-55 northbound lanes closed after semi truck overturns near Woodridge

The Brief A tractor-trailer flipped on I-55 near the I-355 interchange Thursday morning. No injuries were reported, but all northbound lanes are shut down at Woodward Avenue. The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police.



A semi truck overturned on the northbound side of Interstate 55 near Woodridge Thursday morning, shutting down all lanes near a major interchange during the morning rush.

What we know:

Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 9:14 a.m. at milepost 270, northeast of the I-355 interchange in DuPage County. Troopers from ISP’s Troop 3 responded to the single-unit crash, which involved just the one tractor-trailer.

No injuries have been reported.

As of Thursday late morning, all northbound lanes on I-55 were closed at Woodward Avenue. In addition, the ramp from I-355 northbound to I-55 northbound was also shut down.

What we don't know:

Authorities haven’t released details on what caused the truck to overturn or how long closures will last. It’s also unclear what the semi was carrying.

What's next:

Illinois State Police say the crash is still under investigation, and drivers should avoid the area or seek alternate routes.

Updates will be shared as more information becomes available.