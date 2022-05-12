'All in Gary' cleanup campaign kicks off with Mayor Prince using an excavator

The mayor of Gary is not only rolling up his sleeves, but he got behind the controls of an excavator.

On Thursday, Mayor Jerome Prince kicked off the second annual "All in Gary" cleanup campaign.

For the next three days, city crews and volunteers will spruce up Gary’s main thoroughfares, including tearing down an old pool hall that has been an eyesore for a decade.

"We want our younger people to take pride in our city, and so we're doing more than just tearing a facility down – what we're doing is a symbol of building the city up," Prince said.

Every two weeks, the city will clean up two more sites for the remainder of the year.