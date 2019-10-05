All lanes closed on northbound Dan Ryan for fatal crash near Garfield

A fatal crash Saturday has shut down all traffic on the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway at 59th Street.

The multi-vehicle crash happened about 5:55 a.m. on northbound Interstate 94 near Garfield Boulevard, Illinois State Police said. One person was taken to a local hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

All local lanes are shut down at 59th Street, with traffic being diverted off at 63rd Street, state police said.

No further information was immediately available.