Allegiant Air has announced a special flight to take Bears fans to Las Vegas for the game in October against the Raiders.

The jet will leave from Midway Airport on Friday, Oct. 8.

The game will take place on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Allegiant has the naming rights on the new stadium in Vegas.

A number of the big casinos are now cleared to open gaming to 100 percent capacity.