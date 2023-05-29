Altgeld Gardens shooting leaves man critically wounded

A man was shot and critically wounded in a courtyard early Monday in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.

The 38-year-old was standing in the courtyard around 2:53 a.m. in the 13100 block of South Ingleside Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said.

He was struck multiple times in the leg and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

There is no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.