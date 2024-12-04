Alyssah Holloway: Chicago girl, 14, reported missing

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Alyssah Holloway was last seen in the 1800 block of East 72nd Street, according to police. She was wearing a black coat, black pants, and boots.

Holloway is described as a Black girl, with red hair, brown eyes, standing 5-foot-4 and weighing 165 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-856-3121.