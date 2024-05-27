Amare Wright: Chicago boy, 13, missing from Austin

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Amare Wright was last seen on May 25 in the 5400 block of W. Thomas Street, which is located in the Austin neighborhood.

The teen was wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts and no shoes, police said.

The juvenile was described as a Black boy, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-4 and weighing 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-8251.