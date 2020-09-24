Amazon announces Ring’s new drone security camera, which flies around inside your home

Ring is launching a new security camera that has the internet buzzing. The Always Home Cam is an autonomous drone that offers homeowners a real-time perspective of their houses without using multiple cameras.

On Sept. 24, Ring, which is owned by Amazon, announced a series of new security products that are designed to “meet the needs of neighbors everywhere.”

Users can set predetermined paths for the Always Home Cam drone’s flying indoor camera to get various viewpoints of the home, such as the kitchen or the living room, when no one is home. The drone can also be programmed to fly when a disturbance is detected by a connected Ring Alarm system.

The camera only records video when in flight and makes an audible sound when in use. When the Always Home Cam is not in use, it remains in the dock with the cameras physically blocked.

“This is privacy you can hear,” read a press statement from Ring.

The company says that the camera can be used for simple daily actions, such as checking if the oven was left on or the doors locked. It is expected to cost $249.99 when it is released on Ring and Amazon next year.

The announcement on Thursday also featured three new security products for the car — Ring Car Alarm, Ring Car Cam, and Ring Car Connect.

“Privacy and security guide everything we do at Ring and we are always looking for ways to deliver more user control and improve our customers’ experience,” said Leila Rouhi, president of Ring.