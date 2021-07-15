Amazon purchases $35 million plant on Southwest Side

Amazon purchased a $35 million plant on the city's Southwest Side Wednesday, signaling one of its biggest land deals in the Chicago area.

The 70-acre steel fabricating plant is at the Central Steel & Wire property on 3000 West 51st Street in Gage Park. Property records show the online retailer bought the property in June.

It is expected to eventually be an Amazon delivery station.

Amazon’s holdings in Illinois include nine fulfillment centers and eight delivery stations, according to the Sun-Times. In the Amazon network, fulfillment centers are larger operations. It is building two more in Matteson and Markham.

The company said it employs 36,000 full- and part-timers in Illinois. Its businesses in the state include 28 Whole Foods and seven Amazon Go stores.

According to the Sun-Times, construction is expected to start in 2023.