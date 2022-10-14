Amazon workers walk off the job again, this time in Channahon

For the second time this week, Amazon workers on Friday walked off the job — this time in Channahon.

Workers say they are calling attention to their demands for higher wages and new workplace safety rules.

On Tuesday, Amazon warehouse workers in Joliet staged a walkout for similar reasons.

Amazon issued the following statement Friday, which was the same statement they issued earlier this week:

"We value employee feedback and are always listening. We’re investing $1 billion over the next year to permanently raise hourly pay for frontline employees and we’ll continue looking for ways to improve their experience."

The Channahon facility employs more than 800 workers.