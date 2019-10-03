Amber Alert canceled for girl seen being forced into car, revealed to be a couple arguing

An Amber Alert has been canceled after police say a report from a witness seeing a man grab an unidentified girl off the street was actually a couple arguing.

Authorities initially said a wrecker driver saw a man force the girl into a car on Selinsky Road near Martin Luther King Blvd. in southeast Houston just before 8 a.m. Thursday. Police say a second witness confirmed this.

According to HPD, a man driving an Impala came forward and told police he had been arguing with his girlfriend, a woman in her early 20s, when he drove her away.

Detectives spoke with the woman alone and she confirmed the same story.

At this time, police say the investigation is still ongoing. No other details will be provided at this time.