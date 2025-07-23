American Airlines has canceled hundreds of Chicago flights this August: report

The Brief American Airlines is cutting around 800 flights from Chicago O’Hare in August, eliminating roughly 76,000 seats on routes including Phoenix, Detroit, and Newark, The Arizona Republic reports. The airline says the reductions reflect its finalized schedule, which is set about 100 days in advance based on demand and staffing. At the same time, American is in a legal fight with Chicago over losing four gates at O’Hare to United Airlines, though it has still added new destinations from the airport this year.



American Airlines is slashing hundreds of flights from Chicago O’Hare International Airport this August, according to reporting from The Arizona Republic.

What we know:

Flight schedule data from Cirium, shared with the newspaper, showed American has removed about 800 flights out of O’Hare for August, cutting roughly 76,000 seats. Among the routes most-affected by flight cuts are Detroit, Newark, Cleveland, Albuquerque — and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

An American Airlines spokesperson told The Arizona Republic that the reductions reflect the airline’s finalized schedule, which is typically set 100 days in advance. Airlines often start with a placeholder schedule nearly a year ahead and then adjust based on demand and operational factors like staffing, the spokesperson said.

American is locked in a legal dispute with the city of Chicago over gate assignments at O’Hare. The airline sued the city, claiming officials violated a use and lease agreement when United Airlines was awarded five additional gates earlier this year, which would cost American four gates.

Despite the lawsuit, American has added at least 22 new destinations from O'Hare this year.