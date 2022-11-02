'American Heroes: Portraits of Service' exhibit opens at Chicago's Midway Airport

A photo exhibit highlighting local veterans is opening at Midway Airport. It will feature portraits of more than 60 veterans.

"American Heroes: Portraits of Service" first began at Belmont Village Senior Living in 2008 as a way to recognize the residents there who were veterans.

The new exhibit is organized by the Chicago Department of Aviation, and features veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Visitors can also read an excerpt about each of the featured veterans.

The images were captured by nationally recognized photographer Thomas Sanders.

Several of the featured veterans spoke about their service at Wednesday’s event.

"I'm proud to have served," said Myron Petrakis, WWII veteran.

If you want to check the exhibit out, it is located in the pedestrian walkway between the CTA Orange Line station and the terminal.