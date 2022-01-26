American Lung Association gives Illinois 'F' grade for tobacco prevention spending
CHICAGO - The American Lung Association is calling for Illinois lawmakers to do more to protect residents’ health.
The association has given Illinois an overall grade of "F" for tobacco prevention spending. They want lawmakers to add "vaping" to the "Smokefree Illinois Act" to prevent people from vaping in public places and at work.
The organization also gave Illinois an "F" for not having any law or regulation on restricting flavored tobacco products.
The report did give the state an "A" in the "Smokefree Air" category and a "C" on tobacco taxes and services to help smokers quit.