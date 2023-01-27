Angelia Baldwin: Missing Chicago woman last seen in August 2022

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 23-year-old woman.

Angelia Baldwin was last seen on Aug. 15, 2022.

According to police, she previously lived in the 1600 block of North Lorel Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Angelia Baldwin | Chicago Police Department

Baldwin is described as a Black woman, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4-foot-8 and weighing 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554.