Aniya Curry: 13-year-old Chicago girl reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Aniya Curry was last seen March 6, 2023, in the 9800 block of Harvard Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood.

According to police, she may be wearing a hooded black coat with fur trim and tan Ugg brand boots.

Police say Curry has a chipped front tooth, and that she frequents the area in the 9700 block of Lowe St in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Aniya Curry | Chicago Police Department

She is described as a Black girl, with brown eyes and black braids, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.