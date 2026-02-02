Anjolene Monroe: Missing Chicago girl last seen in January, police say

The Brief A 17-year-old girl, Anjolene Monroe, has been reported missing in Chicago. She was last seen Jan. 24 in the 11700 block of South Church Street. Anyone with information is asked to call police or 911.



Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl last seen in late January on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Anjolene Monroe was last seen Jan. 24 in the 11700 block of South Church Street, according to Chicago police.

She is described as 5 feet tall, about 155 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair that she wears in a ponytail.

Anjolene Monroe | CPD

Police said Monroe was last seen getting into a black Cadillac SUV, and that there is reason to believe she may have been traveling to south suburban Country Club Hills.

She was last seen wearing a T-shirt, pajama pants and a black coat.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.