Anjolene Monroe: Missing Chicago girl last seen in January, police say
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl last seen in late January on the city’s South Side.
What we know:
Anjolene Monroe was last seen Jan. 24 in the 11700 block of South Church Street, according to Chicago police.
She is described as 5 feet tall, about 155 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair that she wears in a ponytail.
Anjolene Monroe | CPD
Police said Monroe was last seen getting into a black Cadillac SUV, and that there is reason to believe she may have been traveling to south suburban Country Club Hills.
She was last seen wearing a T-shirt, pajama pants and a black coat.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.
The Source: Chicago Police Department