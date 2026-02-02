Expand / Collapse search

Anjolene Monroe: Missing Chicago girl last seen in January, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  February 2, 2026 10:31am CST
The Brief

    • A 17-year-old girl, Anjolene Monroe, has been reported missing in Chicago.
    • She was last seen Jan. 24 in the 11700 block of South Church Street.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call police or 911.

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl last seen in late January on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Anjolene Monroe was last seen Jan. 24 in the 11700 block of South Church Street, according to Chicago police.

She is described as 5 feet tall, about 155 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair that she wears in a ponytail.

Anjolene Monroe | CPD

Police said Monroe was last seen getting into a black Cadillac SUV, and that there is reason to believe she may have been traveling to south suburban Country Club Hills.

She was last seen wearing a T-shirt, pajama pants and a black coat.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.

