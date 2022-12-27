Annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast takes place Jan. 16 in Chicago

Rainbow PUSH Coalition released details Tuesday about the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast.

The breakfast will bring leaders, businesses, and the community from across the country together.

The event supports students academically.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

More than $20 million in scholarships have been given out to thousands of students since the inception of that event.

"Work is so very critical in times of inflation, in particular the impact this pandemic has had on Black and brown communities. So one of our focuses this year has been exposing the exploitation of student loan debt," said Bishop Tavis Grant, Acting National Executive Director.

The breakfast will take place on January 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Marriott Marquis Chicago.