Woman found stabbed to death outside Elk Grove Village hotel

The Brief A 50-year-old Fox Lake woman was found dead near a dumpster outside an Elk Grove Village hotel early Wednesday, and her death was ruled a homicide. Police say a man who was sharing a hotel room with her, 54-year-old Arturo F. Taylor, is accused of stabbing her multiple times after a dispute. Taylor has been charged with first-degree murder, and authorities say the case appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community.



A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead outside a hotel in Elk Grove Village early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Police say officers and fire crews were called to the 2400 block of Landmeier Road at 4:18 a.m. on February 25 for a report of an unresponsive person outside a hotel. When officers arrived, they found a deceased adult woman near a dumpster.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later ruled the death a homicide on February 26, saying the woman suffered multiple sharp force injuries. She has been identified as Colleen Bagley, 50, of Fox Lake.

During the investigation, police took an acquaintance of Bagley's into custody. Authorities say the man had been sharing a hotel room with Bagley.

On February 27 at 6:20 p.m., the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a charge of first-degree murder against Arturo F. Taylor, 54, of Fox Lake.

Investigators allege Taylor stabbed Bagley multiple times following a dispute inside their hotel room. Police say evidence indicates this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

What's next:

Taylor was taken to the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago for a detention hearing on Saturday morning.