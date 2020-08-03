Another employee contracts COVID-19 at Cook County Clerk of the Circuit Court office

Another employee at the Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Monday.

The employee worked at the Daley Center, 50 W. Washington St., and last reported for work on July 29, according to Jalyne R. Strong-Shaw, spokesperson for the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County. They are self-quarantined at home.

Employees who may have come into contact with the employee who tested positive have been informed and the area where the employee works has been deep cleaned, Strong-Shaw said.

To date, 33 employees at the Circuit Court Clerk’s office have tested positive for the coronavirus and four others have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, Strong-Shaw said.