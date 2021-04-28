Anthony Alvarez Video: Family, neighbors react following release of fatal police shooting video

In a statement provided by the Alvarez family attorney, Anthony Alvarez’s legacy is his two-year-old daughter and the fact that he was one of ‘the best soccer players in Chicago".

Portage Park residents are now looking for answers as body camera footage captured yet another controversial police-involved shooting.

Curt Roeschley lives a block away from where Alvarez was killed.

Roeschley calls it overwhelming.

"It’s happening across the city way too many times, but thankfully video cameras are capturing it," Roeschley said.

Anthony Alvarez, age 22, was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer on March 31, along West Eddy Street.

In a statement, the family’s attorney asked many questions, including why police chased Anthony, what crime he committed and how shooting him in the back is justified.

At a rally earlier in the day, Rabbi Michal Ben Yosef called use of force in this case "barbaric, excessive and unnecessary."

The Rabbi is asking for a federal investigation into the matter.

"We cannot wait on Mayor Lightfoot, JB Pritzker, Kim Foxx, we need to go to federal," Ben Yosef said.